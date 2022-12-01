Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.16

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $8.54. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 50,410 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

