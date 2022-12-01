Jack Kendrick Heilbron Acquires 994 Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $18,259.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,251. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 906 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,806.30.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SQFTP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.40. 3,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40.

Presidio Property Trust Dividend Announcement

About Presidio Property Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1953 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

