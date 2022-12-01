JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Short Interest Update

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 197.6% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCNE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 41.7% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 417,000 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,759,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,816,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 156.7% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 127,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 55.7% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 278,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 99,630 shares during the period.

About JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

