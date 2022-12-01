Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fortescue Metals Group Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Fortescue Metals Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $26.62 on Thursday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.6387 per share. This is a positive change from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

