Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $18.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.68. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

