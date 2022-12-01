Jefferies Financial Group Lowers XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPeng’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPEV. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered XPeng from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.
NYSE:XPEV opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.62.
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
