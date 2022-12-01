Jefferies Financial Group Lowers XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPeng’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPEV. UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered XPeng from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.

XPeng Price Performance

NYSE:XPEV opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPeng Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,505,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,320 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,883 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at about $6,904,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

