Jeffrey Lynn Groves Sells 500 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $864.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $778.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $707.30. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,901,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,293,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.33.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

