JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 8,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Monday, November 28th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 34,700 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $340,060.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 54,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $582,120.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $18,101.50.

On Friday, October 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 31,900 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $273,383.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 61,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $553,880.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $862,679.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,250 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,352.50.

On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $177,644.00.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.