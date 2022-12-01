JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 8,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 34,700 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $340,060.00.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 54,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $582,120.00.
- On Thursday, October 20th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $18,101.50.
- On Friday, October 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 31,900 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $273,383.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 61,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $553,880.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $862,679.00.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,250 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,352.50.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $177,644.00.
JELD-WEN Stock Performance
NYSE JELD opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
