Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in November

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 1,423,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Jervois Global Price Performance
Shares of Jervois Global stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 231,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,406. Jervois Global has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.
Jervois Global Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jervois Global (JRVMF)
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.