Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in November

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 1,423,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Jervois Global Price Performance

Shares of Jervois Global stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 231,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,406. Jervois Global has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

Get Jervois Global alerts:

Jervois Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.