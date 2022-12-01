Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0268 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $45.50 million and $81,139.31 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,956.37 or 0.99977129 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010572 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040522 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00244984 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02373033 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $74,770.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars.

