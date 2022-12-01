Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) Insider Philip Hugh Meeson Sells 625,000 Shares

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($12.00), for a total value of £6,268,750 ($7,499,401.84).

Philip Hugh Meeson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jet2 alerts:

On Thursday, November 24th, Philip Hugh Meeson sold 500,000 shares of Jet2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 903 ($10.80), for a total value of £4,515,000 ($5,401,363.80).

Jet2 Price Performance

Shares of JET2 traded down GBX 8.70 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 998.80 ($11.95). 1,433,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 826.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 907.81. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13. Jet2 plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 637.40 ($7.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,434.19 ($17.16).

Jet2 Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JET2. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.14) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, November 25th.

About Jet2

(Get Rating)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.