Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.26. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 381,655 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jones Soda stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Jones Soda as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. It also offers co-brand and private label products; fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime; and other products comprising teas, lemonade, vitamin enhanced waters, hydration beverages, and naturally flavored sparkling waters.

