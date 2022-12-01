Joystick One Day Volume Reaches $191,456.38 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Joystick has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00003259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $110.42 million and $191,456.38 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,943.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010683 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00246483 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54652369 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $177,606.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

