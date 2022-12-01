JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Up 7.2% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.50. 19,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 489,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

JOYY Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.54.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tobam grew its holdings in JOYY by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Featured Stories

