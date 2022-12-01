JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Target Price to €220.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €250.00 ($257.73) to €220.00 ($226.80) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PDRDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($263.92) to €277.00 ($285.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 227.83.

PDRDF traded up 7.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 200.74. 238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of 164.11 and a 52-week high of 246.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 180.28 and its 200-day moving average price is 184.95.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

