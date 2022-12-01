JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,500

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,350 ($52.04) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.48) to GBX 3,350 ($40.08) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,232.22.

NYSE:DEO traded up $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $190.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,403. Diageo has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 19,795.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413,333 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Diageo by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,869,000 after purchasing an additional 366,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,558,000 after buying an additional 242,654 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

