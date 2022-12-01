JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,500

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,350 ($52.04) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.48) to GBX 3,350 ($40.08) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,232.22.
Diageo Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE:DEO traded up $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $190.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,403. Diageo has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
