JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target to $42.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.
Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.8 %
Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Apartment Income REIT Company Profile
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.