JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target to $42.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,543 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 208.8% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,559,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after buying an additional 1,054,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 54.9% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,841,000 after buying an additional 654,853 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 38.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after purchasing an additional 575,887 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

