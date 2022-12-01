JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Underweight

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,180.00.

Givaudan Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of GVDNY opened at $67.37 on Thursday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

