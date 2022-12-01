Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the October 31st total of 15,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

JAQC opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Jupiter Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAQC. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 91.9% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,043,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 46.7% during the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 942,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,645,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 45.6% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 141,037 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.