Kaspa (KAS) Trading 17.9% Higher This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $126.40 million and $2.89 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00506663 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.56 or 0.30817647 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 14,783,401,637 coins and its circulating supply is 14,783,401,638 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 14,761,013,873 with 14,761,013,873.521395 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00885873 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,935,979.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.