Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,136 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 28,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

MRK stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.35. 220,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,487,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

