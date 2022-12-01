Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 83,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 167,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA JVAL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.13. 74,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $39.27.

