Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 2,237 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,168. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.49 and a 200-day moving average of $158.68.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.