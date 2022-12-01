Kathmere Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EFAV traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $64.35. 867,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38.

