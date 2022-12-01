Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,600. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46.

