Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $19.86 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $19,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 296,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 264,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVLU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.63. 8,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,872. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.