Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $553,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 27,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 765,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $440,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $32.89 on Thursday, hitting $506.36. The stock had a trading volume of 192,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $494.04 and its 200 day moving average is $498.92. The company has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.72.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

