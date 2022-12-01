Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,773 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.6% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $33.72. 8,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,567. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.