Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 573,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 456,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,130 shares of company stock worth $8,057,979. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.00. 409,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,100,828. The company has a market cap of $205.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

