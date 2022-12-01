Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.00. 5,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,547. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05.

