Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.86. The company had a trading volume of 181,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,318. The stock has a market cap of $398.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

