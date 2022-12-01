Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Trading Down 2.6%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Rating) was down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 1,923,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,180,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £874,784.70 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.31.

Katoro Gold Company Profile

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

