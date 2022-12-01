Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $2,423,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 28,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.30. 234,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,487,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.92%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

