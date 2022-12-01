Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $11.10 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.6% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 48.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.42. The stock had a trading volume of 47,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,751. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.57 and a 200-day moving average of $265.40. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $199.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

