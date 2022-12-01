Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in PepsiCo by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $184.91. 61,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,312. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

