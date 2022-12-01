Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of EW traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.73. The stock had a trading volume of 59,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,070. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

