Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.09.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.59. The company had a trading volume of 649,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,014,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $334.12. The company has a market capitalization of $424.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

