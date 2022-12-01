Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $7.21 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.08. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

