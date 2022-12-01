Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 1.5% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Diageo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,593,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,966. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diageo Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.48) to GBX 3,350 ($40.08) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.