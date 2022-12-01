Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.02. 84,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,603. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $150.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

