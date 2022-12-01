Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 581 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.55. 399,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,651,886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $283.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

