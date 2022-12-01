Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 806 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 239,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,377,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 162.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,766 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.0 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.59. The stock had a trading volume of 75,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.05. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

