Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 457,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,894,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

