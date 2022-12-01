Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 437.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 55,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 75,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

