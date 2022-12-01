Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.8% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.92. 40,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,421. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

