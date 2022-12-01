Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.02. 84,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,603. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

