Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 284 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IWM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.45. The company had a trading volume of 814,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,737,620. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.