Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 650 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.8 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.59. 24,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,279. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $124.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $284.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.