KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

KBR Stock Up 1.8 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in KBR by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

KBR stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.26. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Analysts predict that KBR will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

