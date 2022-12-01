KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Trading Up 1.8 %

KBR stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.67. 1,078,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.26. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at KBR

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. Analysts predict that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 394.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.